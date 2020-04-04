VIDEO: Langley cheer club holds virtual workouts

GEM Coach Axel Obame puts athletes through their paces online. (Sam Farrell/special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley cheer club idled by the COVID-19 crisis has begun holding virtual workouts to stay sharp.

Langley Cheer & Athletics Gym owners Nikole Davie and Leanna Fisher started the live video training sessions on Monday, March 30th, for competitors at the club to maintain fitness levels and stay sharp.

“We just had to think outside of the box, so we came up with virtual workouts,” Fisher told the Langley Advance Times.

Using videoconferencing apps like Zoom and Instagram, coaches conduct daily workouts.

“One day, it might be conditioning, another day, it might be handstands,” Fisher explained.

Fisher said the video sessions were organized by coach Sam Farrell after it became evident social distancing restrictions would be in place for some time.

“It’s the ultimate team sport,” Fisher commented.

“You have to be creative to keep them working together.”

Before the COVID-19 crisis, it was shaping up to be a good season for Langley Cheer competitors, Fisher noted.

Three teams had just returned from a late February competition in Dallas, that saw them all finish in the top-10.

As well, in January and February, three teams had received invitations, called “bids” to the world championships in Florida on April 21st, one of which was a “paid bid” that would help cover expenses.

A week after the team returned from Dallas, “the [COVID-19] restrictions started flying,” Fisher said, forcing a shutdown of the their facility at #307-19292-60th Avenue.

Last year, the 20-member Allure team from the Langley club posted a silver-medal-worthy performance at Summit world championships in Florida with a routine inspired by the movie ‘Mean Girls’

Langley Cheer & Athletics started with seven athletes in 2014, and has grown to more than 500 participants who take part in cheerleading and Parkour events at all levels.

Most of the young athletes at Langley Cheer are Langley residents, with a number from other communities such as Surrey, Delta and Mission.

Modern-day competitive cheerleading features jumps, dance, stunts and tumbling that require flexibility, endurance, strength and coordination.

Like gymnasts, cheer athletes are awarded points for difficulty, technique, creativity and sharpness.

Fisher said the virtual workouts are open to kids who aren’t members of the club, but would like to maintain fitness.

For more information, visit https://langleycheer.com/contact/ or email info@langleycheer.com.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

