VIDEO: Langley beats Valley Huskers 42-9 in Chilliwack

The Rams doubled their 17-point first-half lead in an offensive third quarter

Jevon Cottoy, Langley’s star receiver in the game dives over the Huskers’ end zone as he scores one of his three TDs on the night.

The Langley Rams widened their 17 point first-half lead to beat Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers football team 42-9 on Saturday night at Exhibition Stadium.

Despite that halftime margin in Langley’s favour the first two quarters had a few twists and turns that had Huskers fans holding their breath—like the successful onside punt return decision that was reversed by referees.

Another was the interception by Rams player Kyle Clarot in his own end zone to end a late-half drive by the Huskers who were riding some offensive momentum.

The 1-1 Valley Huskers host the Okanagan Sun (1-0-1) next Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. while Langley will head to Caledonia Park to take on the V.I. Raiders at 2:30 p.m. on the same day.