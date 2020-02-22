VIDEO: Langley-based Spartans volleyball team sweeps series against Winnipeg

A game-high 15 kills from Hilary Howe and four service aces from Dora Komlodi pushed the Trinity Western Spartans to a straight-sets victory (25-19, 25-22, 25-16) and series sweep over the Winnipeg Wesmen Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

Howe added seven digs and hit .625 to go with her 11 kills, while Komlodi added 23 assists for the defending conference champion Spartans. Langley’s Emma Gamache chipped in with a game-high 12 digs for TWU.

Winnipeg’s offence ran through Kalena Schulz and Ashleigh Laube, with Schulz contributing seven kills and hitting .190 while Laube added six kills and nine digs for the Wesmen.

TWU opened the game strong with Komlodi at the line, scoring six consecutive points to open the match and take a 6-0 lead. The Wesmen would respond however, going on a 10-5 run to climb back down just one point. The Spartans would then score 10 of the next 12 points to stretch their lead, before the second service ace from Savannah Purdy sealed the first set in favor of TWU, 25-19.

Winnipeg came out stronger in the second set, scoring nine of the opening 12 points to take a 9-3 lead.

Despite being down as much as seven points, TWU slowly inched their way back into the set before finally tying it back up at 19-19. The Spartans then took six of the final nine points to win the second set 25-22. Howe added six more kills for TWU, while Laube and Emma Parker added three second set kills apiece for Winnipeg.

After the Wesmen took a 4-1 lead to open the third set, TWU went on a 13-2 run to take a convincing lead of their own. The Spartans would lead the rest of the way close out the match in straight sets, and win the third 25-16.

TWU hit .237 (36-13-97) in the match, while Winnipeg hit .074 (25-18-94).

Ryan Hofer, TWU Head Coach called Winnipeg “the team we had to dial in on.”

“We couldn’t allow ourselves to look past them until we beat them,” Hofer commented.

“I’m pleased with how our team came out and played, but Winnipeg came out tough and made us earn it.”

Spartans advance to play Thompson Rivers, which swept MacEwan in two games (3-1, 3-2) on the road in Edmonton.

Next up, Spartans semifinal series against Thompson Rivers begins Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

