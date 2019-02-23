VIDEO: Langley athletes see what softball is all about

Children of all ages were invited to Yorkson Creek Middle School to play softball for the first time

The Langley Fastball Association held an open house try-it session for all ages Saturday.

The session was designed to provide children with all the necessary equipment and gear to test out if they enjoyed softball, without having to commit to a full season.

The association held drills with the help of players and coaches.

Board members from the Langley Fastball Association were made available to answer any questions from attending parents regarding the season and league.

