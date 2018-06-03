VIDEO: Langley athletes perform well at provincial championships

Many podium appearances by local competitors at 2018 event

An outstanding effort by Langley athletes produced multiple podium appearances at the 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championship held over three days at Mcleod Athletic Park in the Township.

Walnut Grove competitors harvested the most top-three finishes, including firsts in the Mens Junior 4×400 Meter Relay and the Mens 4×100 Meter Relay Junior.

In the Women 4×100 Meter Relay Junior, Langley Fundamental took first, While Walnut Grove placed second.

Kevin Hughes from Langley Secondary was first in the Mens’ 400 Meter Run Senior.

R.E. Mountain took first and second place in the finals of the Men’s 2,000 Metre Steeeplchase Senior, courtesy of Zach Wyatt and Tate Wyatt.

Dani Kurylyk of Walnut Grove took first in the Women Long Jump Gr 8 while Jaime Rettig of Brookswood was second.

In the Womens’ Long Jump Junior, Sheleena Wiley of Langley Fundamental took first and Holly Harrison of Walnut Grove was third.

Other Langley top-three finishers (results from www.bctfa.ca):

Event 23 Women 80 Meter Hurdles Junior

Second-place: Samantha Baron Brookswood Secondary

Event 48 Men 200 Meter Dash Junior

Second-place: David Midgley Walnut Grove

Event 47 Women 200 Meter Dash Junior

Third-place: Sheleena Wiley Langley Fundamental

Event 54 Men 3000 Meter Run Senior

Third-place: Tate Wyatt R.E. Mountain

Event 58 Men Long Jump Junior

Third-place: Drew Sundberg Brookswood Secondary

Event 63 Men Discus Throw 1.5 kg Junior

Third-place: Keagen Abbott Brookswood Secondary

Event 81 Women Long Jump Junior

Third-place: Holly Harrison Walnut Grove

Event 82 Men Triple Jump Junior

Third-place: Drew Sundberg Brookswood Secondary

Event 88 Men Javelin Throw 700 gram Junior

Second-place: Paul Smit Walnut Grove

Third-place: Drew Sundberg Brookswood Secondary

Event 104 Men 300 Meter Hurdles Junior

Third-place: Felix Allen RE Mountain

Event 105 Women 400 Meter Hurdles Senior

Third-place: Samantha Matthewman Walnut Grove

Event 136 Men High Jump Gr 8

Second-place: Ben Wergeland Langley Christian

Event 139 Women Javelin Throw Gr 8

Third-place: Jaime Rettig Brookswood

Event 145 Women 4×100 Meter Relay Gr 8

Second-place: Walnut Grove Secondary ‘A’

Event 151 Mixed Shot Put Special O

Third-place: Rafi Thiele M Walnut Grove

Event 154 Men 400 Meter Run Special O

Second-place: Ryerson Shelvey Langley Christian

In all, 2,400 athletes and 400 coaches competed in the three-day event that wrapped up Saturday.

