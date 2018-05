JPLBC set to move to Mill Lake Park in 2019

Myriam from the JPLBC is ready to roll for the 2018 season. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Jubilee Park Lawn Bowling Club hosted its final opening day at the club’s current location on Wednesday afternoon.

The club, which now boasts 45 members, is set to move to a new location at Mill Lake Park next year.

Heidi Enns, the general manager of parks, recreation and culture for the City of Abbotsford, was on hand to officially open the season, and project engineer Nathan Koning rolled the opening ball.

Video by: Ben Lypka