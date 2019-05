B.C. International Highwayman Open running on Saturday and Sunday.

Henry Dyck lets the horseshoe fly during competition on Saturday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The B.C. Horseshoe Association is taking over the Abbotsford Horseshoe Club at Mill Lake Park today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) for the B.C. International Highwayman Open.

The event has drawn dozens of players from all over B.C., Washington State and Oregon.

Athletes are competing in men’s, women’s, seniors and juniors division at the event and prize money is up for grabs.

The event continues all day on Sunday.

