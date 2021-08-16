VIDEO: Giants sign Thorpe from Wheat Kings

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Ty Thorpe from the Brandon Wheat Kings. The deal was announced Thursday, Aug. 12, by the Langley-based team. (Keith Hershmiller/special to Langley Advance)

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Ty Thorpe from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The deal was announced Thursday, Aug. 12 by the Langley-based WHL team.

Hey @WHLGiants fans, here's a taste of what your new forward Ty Thorpe has to offer! pic.twitter.com/VRI7HI5Y4F — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 12, 2021

Thorpe, a right-handed shot, checks in at 6’0″ and 180-pounds. He was originally a third-round pick of the Victoria Royals in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. At the 2018 WHL Trade Deadline, Thorpe was dealt to Brandon and signed with the team later that year in September.

In 136 career WHL games with the Wheat Kings, Thorpe has compiled 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points along with 100 penalty minutes. In 21 games last season he supplied three goals and three assists as the Wheat Kings captured the East Division championship banner. A season prior he added six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 60 games.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said the team was “excited to add a player of Ty’s experience and character to our dressing room. He’s a reliable, two-way forward who helps solidify our depth up front. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to Vancouver.”

