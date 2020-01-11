VIDEO: Giants fall to Chiefs Friday night down south

Major junior hockey team, defeated in Spokane 3-1, prepares for rematch at home in Langley tonight

Vancouver Giants fell to the Chiefs in Spokane Friday night, but hope to rectify that record on home ice at Langley Events Centre tonight (Saturday, Jan. 11). (Larry Brunt/Special to Black Press Media)

In Spokane, Wash. Friday night the Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to the hosting Chiefs.

Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik put forth a first-star performance stopping 41 of the Giants 42 shot attempts – 35 of which came in the second and third periods.

Tristen Nielsen (19) had the lone goal for the Giants while Michael King (7), Eli Zummack (14) and Jack Finley (10) countered for Spokane.

David Tendeck made 24 saves in the Vancouver net.

RECENT: Another hard-won point for Vancouver Giants in shootout loss against Kelowna

Giants fired 41 shots at the Spokane goal, but it wasn’t enough. But the teams are up for a rematch tonight (Saturday, Jan. 11) starting at 7 pm. at the Langley Events Centre.

G-Men fall on a snowy night in Spokane. Looking to split the series tomorrow at home.

*

*

*

ðŸ“¸: Larry Brunt pic.twitter.com/DOl1rQdvUG — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 11, 2020

.

BOX SCORES

1st Period:

No Scoring

Shots: 8-7 Spokane

2nd Period:

SPO – 5:54 into the second period, the Chiefs got on the board when Michael King deflected a Ty Smith point shot past David Tendeck.

VAN – Two minutes and 30 seconds later, Tristen Nielsen responded for Vancouver with his team-leading 19th goal, off a back-door feed from Tyler Preziuso. Eric Florchuk added the second assist for the Giants, marking his first point with his new team.

Shots: 17 – 9 Vancouver

3rd Period:

SPO – Eli Zummack restored the Chiefs lead at 7:38 off a scramble in front of the Giants goal. Bear Hughes and Mac Gross assisted on the Zummack goal which extended his point streak to 16 straight games.

SPO – Jack Finley added some insurance for the Chiefs at 13:40. His shot from the left-wing circle beat David Tendeck off the rush, giving him 10 goals on the season. Adam Beckman and Filip Kral both assisted.

Shots: 18 – 10 Vancouver

.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Spokane 3 – Vancouver 1

• Final shots: 42 – 27 Vancouver

• David Tendeck: 24/27 saves for Vancouver (10-10-1-1)

• Lukas Parik: 41/42 saves for Spokane (10-3-2-0)

• Vancouver: 0/0 on the power play

• Spokane: 0/0 on the power play

• 3 Stars: Lukas Parik (SPO – 41 Saves); Eli Zummack (SPO – 1G, GWG); and Tristen Nielsen (VAN – 1G, 4 Shots)

• Vancouver Giants (17-17-2-2)

• Spokane Chiefs (21-13-4-1)

• The Giants are now 1-1-1-0 against Spokane this season.

• In his first game with the Giants, forward Eric Florchuk recorded an assist and three shots.

• Kaden Kohle also made his Giants debut, and finished with an even plus-minus and one shot.

• Tristen Nielsen has now scored in three straight games for the Giants and has notched 18 points over his past 15 games.

• The Giants remain seven points back of the Kelowna Rockets for third in the B.C. division and are three points ahead of Seattle for the first wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference standings.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________