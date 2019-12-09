VIDEO: Giants earn a teddy bear toss victory Sunday at Rogers Arena

Sunday night at Rogers Arena the Vancouver Giants earned a 4-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans during the Chevrolet teddy bear toss today.
And some new faces for the Vancouver Giants are being credited with having a huge impact on the outcome of the 2019 teddy bear toss game.
Forward Tyler Preziuso scored twice in his Giants debut (in the third period) to help cement a 4-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans (12-12-2-1).
Connor Horning’s first goal as a Giant was the game winner, and Michal Kvasnica’s first goal as a Giant at 4:04 of the first period served as the 2019 teddy bear goal.
Tristen Nielsen, Justin Sourdif, and Bowen Byram all recorded multi-assist games for the G-Men.
Connor Bouchard had the lone goal in response for Tri-City who were outshot 53-26 by the Giants on Sunday.
The Vancouver Giants (14-13-1-1) play next on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Everett, Wash. against the Silvertips.
1st Period:
VAN – Michal Kvasnica scored the famed Teddy Bear Goal of 2019 for the Vancouver Giants at 4:04. He took a pass from Tristen Nielsen at the Tri-City blueline, skated into the left circle and wired home his shot from the left-wing circle past Beck Warm to make it a 1-0 game.
VAN – Connor Horning then extended the Giants lead at 15:55 off a low shot from the high slot that snuck past Beck Warm’s stick and in. Horning’s first as a Giant was assisted by Justin Sourdif and Bowen Byram.
Shots: 16-15 Tri-City
2nd Period:
No Scoring
Shots: 19-7 Vancouver
3rd Period:
TC – 1:07 into the third, Connor Bouchard potted the lone goal of the game for Tri-City in close off a feed from Krystof Hrabik. Bouchard’s seventh came just as a Tri-City power play had expired.
VAN – A minute and 45 seconds later the Giants answered when Tyler Preziuso knocked home a Tristen Nielsen rebound past Beck Warm for his 10th goal of the season.
VAN – Preziuso wasn’t done. At 6:34 of the third he wired home a shot from the slot on a Giants power play, increasing the Vancouver lead to 4-1. Tristen Nielsen and Bowen Byram drew the helpers on Preziuso’s 11th goal.
Shots: 19 – 3 Vancouver
BY THE NUMBER
• Final score: Vancouver 4 – Tri-City 1
• Final shots: 53 – 26 Vancouver
• David Tendeck: 25/26 saves for Vancouver (8-7)
• Beck Warm: 49/53 saves for Tri-City (8-12-1-1)
• Tri-City power play: 0/2
• Vancouver power play: 1/2
• 3 Stars: Tyler Preziuso (VAN – 2 Goals); Tristen Nielsen (VAN – 3 Assists); Michal Kvasnica (VAN – teddy bear goal)
• The Giants set a new season high for shots on goal Sunday with 53.
• Thanks to his three-assist effort, Tristen Nielsen has now registered five goals and five assists for 10 points in his past six games.
• The Giants improved their record against Tri-City to 2-1 on the season.
• Tomorrow (Monday) Bowen Byram will be heading to Oakville, Ont. to join Team Canada at their World Junior Selection Camp.
• The teddy bears will be donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.
