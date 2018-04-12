VIDEO: Getting soaked at Shames Mountain’s Slush Cup

Skiers and snowboarders share tactics on how to make it safely across the icy pond

At the end of the ski season, at mountain resorts across the country, a few brave souls attempt the Slush Cup.

A pool filled with icy water is built at the bottom of the hill, and skiers and snowboarders try to get enough speed to skip over the water without getting wet. Many people dress up for the occasion, and there’s always a cheering squad below to encourage participants.

The 2017-2018 ski season came to a close on April 8 at Shames Mountain. With temperatures above zero early in the day, the snow was sticky, making it difficult to gain enough speed to successfully cross the pond — but more than 40 people made the attempt anyway, with only approximately five who made it across.

