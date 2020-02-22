VIDEO: Gators get off to a good start at 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament in Langley

R.E. Mountain’s Evan Lee was pursued by a Kelowna player during opening action at the 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fourth-seeded Walnut Grove Gators won their first game at the 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament happening at the Langley Events Centre, posting a convincing 76-16 victory over Valleyview.

Other Langley teams had a harder time of it, with Brookswood, Langley Christian and R.E. Mountain ending up on the wrong end of the ledger during the first round on Saturday.

Brookswood lost to Vancouver’s St. Patrick Regional Secondary Celtics 69-37, Langley Christian lost 45-40 to Victoria’s Lambrick Park School and R.E. Mountain lost to kKelowna 86-38.

In the followup round, Victorias Belmont Secondary defeated Brookswood 74-58 and Tweedsmuir Sports defeated Langley Christian 60-49.

Next up are the BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Championships. running from Feb. 26 to 29 at the LEC.

Langley Christian Lightning won bronze in their tier in 2019 and enter as the No. 1 seed, while the Walnut Grove Gators are the No. 4 seed.

