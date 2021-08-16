VIDEO: Future hockey stars vied for attention at Langley ‘Lodge’

Talent identification camp was open to players and goalies born between 2001 and 2006

Langley Rivermen hosted a summer ID (talent identification) camp at the “Lodge” on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Home ice for the Langley Rivermen and Langley Trappers hockey teams was a showcase for up and coming hockey talent over the weekend, with two days of intense effort by players looking to move up.

Open to players and goalies born between 2001 and 2006, the summer ID (talent identification) camp ran Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug 15 at the Lodge in Brookswood from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It represented an opportunity for prospects from Langley Minor Hockey and surrounding associations, as well as the Langley Trappers and returning Langley Rivermen players.

Brad Bakken, Trappers head coach and GM, said with COVID reducing ice time, players haven’t had an opportunity to be seen.

“This is their opportunity to come showcase what they’re all about, what their skills are, their size, their strengths, how bad they want it,” Bakken told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’re watching them compete. The kids that we are feel are ready for the [next] level are hopefully going to play for our team this season.”

It was also an open house at the Lodge on Saturday, otherwise known as George Preston arena, which offered a look at viewing suites under construction, an opportunity to pick seats for season tickets, as well as touring the Rivermen and Trappers dressing rooms, and having a look at the new Horse & Ryder Pub and Lodge Steakhouse.

Langley Rivermen hosted a summer ID (talent identification) camp at the “Lodge” on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug 15. It was also an opportunity to show off the many upgrades to the facility. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Minor Hockey Association was accepting goalie gear donations for U11 players on Saturday.

