VIDEO: Fraser Valley Bandits unveil new jerseys

Debuting basketball team shows off official colours

Fraser Valley Bandits players Rashaun Broadus (left) and Troy Gottselig display the team’s new jerseys. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Fraser Valley Bandits officially unveiled their new duds on Saturday afternoon.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League team showed off the team’s colours on the main stage of the B.C. Classic and Custom Car Show inside Abbotsford’s Tradex.

The away jerseys feature a primary orange colour, while the home jerseys are blue.

The team officially kicks off the CEBL season on May 9, when the Guelph Nighthawks comes to the Abbotsford Centre.

For more on the team, visit thebandits.ca.

Video by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News