Highlights from the second annual event

Racers blast off the start line during the 5K Foam Fest on Saturday. (Joshua Watkins/Black Press)

Thousands took on the challenge of the second annual 5K Foam Fest in Abbotsford on Saturday.

Competitors made their way through over 20 obstacles, including the world’s largest inflatable waterslide.

The event saw racers hit mud pits, battle through over 2.5 million cubic feet of foam and so much more.

Video by: Joshua Watkins