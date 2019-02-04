Video: FMX World Tour reached for the sky in Penticton

Freestyle motocross fans check out some of the bikes used at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the FMX World Tour.

By Brennan Phillips

Special to the Western News

The sky was the limit at the South Okanagan Event Centre as the FMX World Tour riders took off Saturday night.

The tour stop was a hit, with the crowd cheering on each rider as they had their turns launching off the ramps and crossing the 75-foot gap with speed.

The riders soared up to 30ft off the ground, the few seconds of flight time taken up with death-defying stunts. Older stunts like the Whip and the Superman were joined by newer innovations, such as the Captain Morgan, and the Flosser.

The night started off with qualifiers for the solo finals, followed by a duo competition with randomly selected pairs of riders. After the intermission, riders competed for best Whip, best four-man team, and finally the best solo rider of the night. To the roars of the crowd, the final rider disqualified himself by going on extra runs, going through stunt after stunt in a rapid-fire pace.

