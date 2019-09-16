VIDEO: Flames pick up 4-3 exhibition win over Canucks in Victoria

Vancouver Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro keeps his eyes on the puck as teammate Loui Eriksson (21) knocks the puck away from Calgary Flames’ Mark Jankowski during second-period pre-season NHL hockey action in Victoria, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

VICTORIA — Austin Czarnik scored two goals to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 win Monday over the Vancouver Canucks in a pre-season game.

The two teams also met in Calgary Monday, where the Canucks beat the Flames 3-2 on an overtime goal by Jake Virtanen.

The Flames and Canucks iced split squads in Victoria and Calgary as the teams look to settle their rosters for the coming NHL season.

The Flames were leading 4-1 late in the third period, but goals by Canucks Josh Teves and Bo Horvat with less than three minutes remaining in regulation time made the game close.

Czarnik, a former Boston Bruin, scored in the first and second periods. His first-period goal was on a goal mouth scramble while the second came from a blast just inside the right face-off circle midway through the second period, beating Canuck goalie Mike DiPietro.

Dillion Dube opened the scoring for the Flames at 5:11 in the first period. Czarnik’s first goal was an unassisted power-play marker at 6:30 in the first.

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson scored early in the third period. Loui Eriksson also scored for the Canucks in the third.

Back in Victoria, Eriksson has the #Canucks on the scoreboard, down 4-1 late in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/yoyqS2SGrj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 17, 2019

Teves scored when he circled the Calgary net and beat Flames netminder Tyler Parsons with a shot to the top of the net.

The Flames outshot the Canucks 41-33.

Canucks centre Elias Pettersson, the reigning NHL rookie of the year, did not dress for either of the games in Victoria or Calgary. Canuck veterans Bo Horvat and Chris Tanev were in the lineup in Victoria. Newcomers Jordie Benn and J.T. Miller were also dressed in Victoria. Miller appeared to be one of the few Canucks scoring threats during the contest.

Coach Green talks about tonight's effort in Victoria, the combo of Miller and Horvat, young guys gaining confidence and Boeser re-signing. Camp is presented by @TD_Canada. pic.twitter.com/lgfpCYdHfD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 17, 2019

The Canucks arrived in Calgary with Sven Baertschi, Tyler Motte, Tim Schaller, Jay Beagle, Virtanen, Troy Stecher, Alex Biega, and Oscar Fantenberg the only NHL regulars in the lineup.

READ MORE: Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Earlier Monday, the Canucks announced the signing of third-year forward Brock Boeser to a three-year extension.

General Manager Jim Benning said in Victoria the Canucks consider Boeser one of the team’s core players and are expecting him to prove himself worthy of a long-term contract over the next three seasons.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter