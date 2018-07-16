VIDEO: Endurance cyclists ride West Kootenay trails

The TransBC Enduro swung through Rossland, Castlegar and Nelson

Over 170 cyclists hit the trails around the West Kootenay last week during the TransBC Enduro mountain bike race

The six-stage event started July 9 with two days in Rossland before moving onto Castlegar for a stage followed by three near Nelson.

Scroll down for video and photos of the fourth stage above Kokanee Creek Provincial Park.

Previous story
Quesnel Cross Country motorbike race a huge success
Next story
Nanaimo lacrosse goalie scores two goals in one game

Just Posted

Local transit buses will be free for Summer Games in Cowichan

  • 13 hours ago

 

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

  • 13 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Endurance cyclists ride West Kootenay trails

 

PHOTO: Incredible sight Sunday night

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read