VIDEO: Departing hockey player plays the bagpipes for his Campbell River teammates

A Campbell River hockey player paid tribute to his fellow players before he and his family returned home to his native Scotland.

Angus Hunter pipes his fellow pee wee hockey teammates, opponents and coaches onto the ice at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sunday. Campbell River Minor Hockey Facebook post

Angus Hunter played the bagpipes as his pee wee teammates and opponents hit the ice on Sunday at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River. Hunter was playing his last game with the Campbell River Minor Hockey Association before his family moved back to Scotland. In a video posted on Campbell River Minor Hockey’s Facebook account, Hunter pipes as a thank you to his teammates and coaches.