The first event of the strong(wo)man competition tasked challengers with pulling a truck a certain distance. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

VIDEO: Comox Valley’s strongest compete in annual strength festival

2019 Comox Valley Strength Festival was held April 27

  • Apr. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The 2019 Comox Valley Strength Festival saw men and women come out to put their bodies to the test Saturday.

Held at Valley View Park, the all day event featured a strong(wo)man competition, team Crossfit challenges and Highland heavy events.

