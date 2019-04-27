VIDEO: Comox Valley’s strongest compete in annual strength festival

The 2019 Comox Valley Strength Festival saw men and women come out to put their bodies to the test Saturday.
Held at Valley View Park, the all day event featured a strong(wo)man competition, team Crossfit challenges and Highland heavy events.
2019 Comox Valley Strength Festival was held April 27
