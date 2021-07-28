VIDEO: Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema appears in Gatorade TV ads during Olympics

The emerging star with the Canadian national women's soccer squad endorses the sports drink

Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema is helping to sell Gatorade, appearing in a 15 second ad for the sports drinks that is airing during the Tokyo Summer Olympics. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)

You know you’ve made the big time when the commercial you’re in doesn’t even mention your name.

People just know.

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema has reached that household name status as a member of the Canadian national women’s soccer squad. In a 16-second ad for the sports drink Gatorade that’s been airing during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the 20-year-old is seen going through a vigorous workout routine while occasionally taking a swig of blue Gatorade.

“Scientifically formulated so you never stop competing,” the ad says as Huitema rockets a left-footed shot into the top right corner of an unguarded net.

The Chilliwack FC alum has long been viewed as the successor to Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair and made her Olympic debut Tuesday in a 1-1 draw versus Great Britain.

Sinclair, 38, has played in five FIFA Women’s World Cups and this is her fourth and likely final Olympics.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema makes Olympic debut with Canada’s national women’s soccer squad

RELATED: Chilliwack soccer star Jordyn Huitema gets international attention in BBC Sport article

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress