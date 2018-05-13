Local competitor Ricky Federau (right front) talks with other bikers prior to the race start.

VIDEO: Chilliwack rider takes third at Vedder Mountain Classic

Local veteran Ricky Federau continues to rank high in the popular race

  • May. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Bellingham racer Spencer Paxson (2:18:58) won first place in the 2018 Vedder Mountain XC Classic long course event Saturday, beating Jasper’s Cory Wallace (2:20:17) by fewer than two minutes in the course near Cultus Lake.

Local veteran competitor Ricky Federau (2:23:06) took third in the race that had long ago inspired him-and which he won only two years ago.

In the short race another Chilliwack rider placed high in the rankings: Dale Ristau (1:18:08) was behind William Hodgins (1:15:43) of Maple Ridge to nab silver at home.

Visit the results page for more information.

