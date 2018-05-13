VIDEO: Chilliwack rider takes third at Vedder Mountain Classic

Local veteran Ricky Federau continues to rank high in the popular race

Local competitor Ricky Federau (right front) talks with other bikers prior to the race start.

Bellingham racer Spencer Paxson (2:18:58) won first place in the 2018 Vedder Mountain XC Classic long course event Saturday, beating Jasper’s Cory Wallace (2:20:17) by fewer than two minutes in the course near Cultus Lake.

Local veteran competitor Ricky Federau (2:23:06) took third in the race that had long ago inspired him-and which he won only two years ago.

In the short race another Chilliwack rider placed high in the rankings: Dale Ristau (1:18:08) was behind William Hodgins (1:15:43) of Maple Ridge to nab silver at home.

