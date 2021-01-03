VIDEO: Chase Claypool wins Joe Greene award

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident declared best Pittsburgh Steelers rookie of the season

Chase Claypool, seen during a Nov. 15 2020 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been named rookie of the year, taking the hometown Joe Greene Great Performance Award.

Presented annually by the Pittsburgh chapter of Pro Football Writers of America, the award recognizes the Steelers top rookie.

It takes its name from the legendary “Mean” Joe Greene, who was a defensive tackle for the Steelers from 1969 to 1981, earning four Super Bowl rings (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980) and a place on the NFL All-Time Team.

Ben Roethlisberger & Chase Claypool were both honored by the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America. 7ï¸âƒ£ The Chief Award

Claypool, a former Langley resident who played football in Abbotsford, has had an extraordinary rookie season so far, recording 57 receptions for 772 yards and eight touchdowns, along with two rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

Cornerback Joe Haden told steelers.com that he was impressed with the Canadian during training cxamp.

“He doesn’t say too much,” Haden commented.

“He doesn’t do too much talking. He just gets after it.”

Haden described Claypool as “a big, fast receiver. He is able to adjust to the ball in the air. He is a big body, deep threat, with soft hands who can jump up and get it.”

In week four of the season, Claypool scored four touchdowns in the Steelers 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Claypool had seven receptions for 110 yards, three of those seven catches were touchdowns, and also rushed for a two-yard score.

He was the first Canadian-born player in NFL history and the first rookie in Steelers history to score four touchdowns in a game as well as the first Steeler, novice or veteran, to hit that mark since 1968.

Fellow Steeler Ben Roethlisberger was named “The Chief, given to the player who “best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.”

