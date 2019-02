Highlights from the event at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday

Over 1,200 cheer athletes competed in the Canadian Cheer Fest event on Saturday. (Sonia Khurana/Black Press)

Over 1,200 athletes from all over B.C. took over the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday for the Cheer Fest Canadian Finals qualifier event.

The event featured over 120 teams showing their stuff and trying to impress the judges.

The Abbotsford-based Valley Stars Cheer Athletics hosted the event.

Video by: Sonia Khurana/Black Press