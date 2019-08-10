VIDEO: Campbell River’s new pump track gets rave reviews

The new pump track by the Sportsplex on Alder Street is now open.
The first phase of the new bike park is getting rave reviews from people like 11-year-old Riley Brown.
“The pump track, I’m loving it,” he said, moments after showing off some bike tricks. “It’s awesome.”
Scooter-rider Ben Stobart, 7, was working on jumping across a transition that separates two bowls in the asphalt park while his grandfather watched and ensured his grandson was wearing a helmet.
Asked if he was having fun, Stobart said “Yeah, it’s awesome.”
Rachel Saraga, a board member with the Campbell River Bike Park Society, said she’d visited the park multiple times with her 11-year-old son Reid Evans since it opened on Aug. 3.
“It’s well-built and multiple users are using it and enjoying it,” she said. “So far, so good.”
|An image from the website of the Campbell River Bike Park Society shows the proposed design for the next phase of their project.Â
She explained the project is still a work in progress, with a shed and some signage recognizing sponsors going up as part of phase one.
She expressed gratitude to sponsors that have contributed so far and said more support is needed for the next part of project, a skills park with multiple dirt tracks and jumps.
In the meantime, Riley Brown has a message for everyone living in the Campbell River area: “You should come down here and ride.”
@davidgordonkochdavid.koch@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Just Posted
Most Read
-
Wallace to run again for French Creek RDN director
Regional District of Nanaimo to hold by-election Oct. 5 in wake of Gourlay tragedy
-
Parksville couple still pumping iron in their 70s and beyond
Ed and Brenda Fergusson are heading to the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Montreal
-
Liberal Terry Lake sees work to be done at federal level
Climate change, opioid crisis and Indigenous issues of particular concern
-
Helicopter Survey to Identify Mineral Potential in the North Island
"New large datasets are a powerful tool in identifying new natural resource opportunities"
-
VIDEO: Female pilots making history at Abbotsford International Airshow
Women flying for the first time with both the Thunderbirds and the Snowbirds on Saturday and Sunday
-
Lieutenant governor of B.C. visits North Saanich Coast Guard and ‘science hub’
Tour talks earthquakes, ocean mapping and marine crisis on IOS tour
-
Alberni Valley Hospice Society celebrates grand opening
Permanent home is located on 10th Avenue