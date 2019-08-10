VIDEO: Campbell River’s new pump track gets rave reviews

Sponsors needed for next phase of project, says CR Bike Park Society director

Riley Brown, 11, is shown at Campbell River’s new pump track on Friday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The new pump track by the Sportsplex on Alder Street is now open.

The first phase of the new bike park is getting rave reviews from people like 11-year-old Riley Brown.

“The pump track, I’m loving it,” he said, moments after showing off some bike tricks. “It’s awesome.”

Scooter-rider Ben Stobart, 7, was working on jumping across a transition that separates two bowls in the asphalt park while his grandfather watched and ensured his grandson was wearing a helmet.

Asked if he was having fun, Stobart said “Yeah, it’s awesome.”

Rachel Saraga, a board member with the Campbell River Bike Park Society, said she’d visited the park multiple times with her 11-year-old son Reid Evans since it opened on Aug. 3.

“It’s well-built and multiple users are using it and enjoying it,” she said. “So far, so good.”