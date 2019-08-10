Riley Brown, 11, is shown at Campbell River’s new pump track on Friday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Campbell River’s new pump track gets rave reviews

Sponsors needed for next phase of project, says CR Bike Park Society director

The new pump track by the Sportsplex on Alder Street is now open.

The first phase of the new bike park is getting rave reviews from people like 11-year-old Riley Brown.

“The pump track, I’m loving it,” he said, moments after showing off some bike tricks. “It’s awesome.”

Scooter-rider Ben Stobart, 7, was working on jumping across a transition that separates two bowls in the asphalt park while his grandfather watched and ensured his grandson was wearing a helmet.

Asked if he was having fun, Stobart said “Yeah, it’s awesome.”

Rachel Saraga, a board member with the Campbell River Bike Park Society, said she’d visited the park multiple times with her 11-year-old son Reid Evans since it opened on Aug. 3.

“It’s well-built and multiple users are using it and enjoying it,” she said. “So far, so good.”

An image from the website of the Campbell River Bike Park Society shows the proposed design for the next phase of their project.Â 

She explained the project is still a work in progress, with a shed and some signage recognizing sponsors going up as part of phase one.

She expressed gratitude to sponsors that have contributed so far and said more support is needed for the next part of project, a skills park with multiple dirt tracks and jumps.

In the meantime, Riley Brown has a message for everyone living in the Campbell River area: “You should come down here and ride.”

