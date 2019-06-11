VIDEO: Basketball fans pack Abbotsford Centre for Raptors viewing party

Arena transformed into 'Jurassic Park West' for game five, over 1,500 watch Raptors lose

Fans line up outside Abbotsford Centre to enter the Raptors viewing party on Monday. (Photo courtesy Fraser Valley Bandits)

Abbotsford Centre was transformed into ‘Jurassic Park West’ last night for game five of the NBA Finals, as over 1,500 fans packed the arena to watch the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors battle it out.

The free event was believed to be the biggest viewing part in the province, and similar gatherings were held all over Canada.

Unfortunately for Raptors fans, that support didn’t seem to be enough as Toronto fell 106-105 to the Warriors.

Game six occurs on Thursday, but that game will not be broadcast at the arena as the Fraser Valley Bandits also have a game that night. Game seven, if necessary, will occur on Sunday and the potential is there for another viewing party but it has not yet been confirmed.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald