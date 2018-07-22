VIDEO: B.C.’s best granfondo tours the Fraser Valley

A mass, long distance bike ride is Sunday, with participants riding from Langley as far as Yarrow.

The Prospera Valley Granfondo participants started in Fort Langley and ride as much as 160 kilometres through the eastern Fraser Valley. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

In 16 degree Celsius weather, hundreds of people set out from Fort Langley to tour the Fraser Valley from the saddle of a bicycle in the Prospera Valley Granfondo.

A granfondo is a non-competitive long-distance bike ride. The Valley fondo is operated by Canadian Velo Events Management, a non-profit society, and funds raised support youth cycling programs.

The fondo is rated at one of Canada’s 10 best granfondos and the top in B.C. Participants, who come from through the region, have the choice of riding 50 kilometres, 100 km or 160 kilometres.

The Prospera Valley GranFondo is only six years old, but it is still one of the oldest events of its kind in British Columbia.

Each route starts at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, and riders wind through Langley, Abbotsford, and as far east as Yarrow before looping back to its starting point. On the way, riders on the longest route will go over rolling hills, the flats of the Fraser Valley, and face the challenge of scaling Sumas Mountain.

In addition to about 200 volunteers needed to carry off this event, the organizers bring in more than 130 traffic controllers from Universal Traffic who are positioned at intersections along the route on the day of the ride for safety.