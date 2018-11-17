Marcel Dionne, the second overall pick in the 1971 NHL Entry Draft, and one of the best to play for the Los Angeles Kings, poses for a photo at an autograph signing at the Langley Events Centre (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Autographs with Hockey Hall of Fame member, Marcel Dionne

Marcel Dionne, as well as other NHL greats, have arrived to the Langley Events Centre for the 2018 Legends Weekend

  • Nov. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Hockey Hall of Fame members have arrived in Langley as part of the 2018 Legends Weekend with the Western Canada Hockey Expo.

NHL greats such as Mike Bossy, Dennis Hull, Guy Lafleur, Marcel Dionne and Bernie Parent, as well as Mark, Marty and Dr. Murray Howe will be available for autographs this weekend at the Langley Events Centre.

To mix it up, Seattle Mariners’ left-handed pitcher from Ladner, James Paxton will make an appearance.

For more information visit langleyevenscentre.com for more information.

