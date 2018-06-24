VIDEO: Archers take aim in Williams Lake at BC 3D Championships

Archers from throughout the province loaded their quivers and travelled to Williams Lake during the weekend for the 2018 BC 3D Archery Championships June 23-24.

Lethbridge’s Monica Higgins (from left), Quesnel’s Diana Freel and Louise Smith and Williams Lake’s Ruth Hendren survey a meadow before completing their shots at a target during the BC 3D Archery Provincials in Williams Lake Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Hosted by the Cariboo Archers, the event featured 122 competitors all vying for spots with Team BC for the upcoming Canadian 3D National Archery Championships during the August long weekend in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Cariboo Archers president Lee Jackman said a core group of local volunteers worked tirelessly preparing two courses in the forest surrounding the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Bond Lake Road Clubhouse, both an ‘A’ and a ‘B’ course, for the event. Each course was designed strategically with 20 shots.

“We’re pretty happy with the number of competitors,” Jackman said. “One-hundred-twenty-two is a good number, and there are people from all over the province here.

“Feedback is people are saying it’s a challenging course, but that’s on purpose. We designed it that way.”

Saturday evening, a dinner was held at the clubhouse where 75 people attended.

“People are really impressed with our grounds here and our facility,” he said. “They’re just blown away.”

During the two-day event, judges also patrolled both courses to answer questions and make sure competitors were doing things properly.

Jackman also said he’d like to thank the numerous local businesses who donated to the event, plus all the volunteers who helped make the provincials possible.

“It’s a lot of work and time to put it all together,” he said. “We had a group of about 10 core volunteers who really stepped up.”

Once results are tallied from the BC 3D Archery Championships, a team of eight will be named to Team BC, plus four alternates, for the nationals in Truro.

For results from the shoot when they become available check back at www.wltribune.com, or visit our Facebook page.

