Anarchy Angels Roller Derby (white) face off against South Coast Roller Derby (black) in Saturday’s Battle by the border tournament at the Cloverdale Curling Rink (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press)

VIDEO: Anarchy Angels Roller Derby Team host Battle by the Border

The Angels went against two hard hitting roller derby teams from California

  • May. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Anarchy Angels Roller Derby team from the Greater Vancouver Roller Derby hosted their First Annual Women’s Flat Track Derby Association Tournament, Battle by the Border.

The Angles were founded in 2007 and are apart of the Mainland Misfits Roller Derby Association.

The Angels will be hosting Humboldt Roller Derby from Eureka, California and South Coast Roller Derby from Laguna Hills, California.

The tournament included entertainment at intermission, a 50/50 raffle draw and high speed Roller Derby action throughout the day.

