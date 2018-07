Whalers swimmers competed on Saturday and Sunday at the club’s annual swim meet. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Athletes from all over the Lower Mainland descended onto Centennial Pool at Mill Lake Park for the Abbotsford Whalers annual swim meet.

The event ran on Saturday and Sunday, and saw swimmers from Abbotsford take on competitors from Mission, Langley, Agassiz, Haney and Hope.

The next big event for the club is the regionals, which run from Aug. 4 to 6 in Abbotsford.

Video by: Joshua Watkins