VIDEO: Abbotsford hosts B.C. High School Cross Country Championships

Highlights and results from the 2019 edition of the event at Abbotsford's Clearbrook Park

Hundreds of athletes descended onto Abbotsford’s Clearbrook Park for the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships on Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Hundreds of athletes hit the trails at Abbotsford’s Clearbrook Park on Saturday for the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships.

Competitors in the senior boys, senior girls, junior boys, junior girls and para divisions battled it out for provincial bragging rights.

Abbotsford competitors raced hard, with Abbotsford Christian’s Juane Klaus scoring the top placing. The Grade 10 runner finished 14th overall in the junior girls division with a time of 15:13.

ACS Grade 11 student Kevina Takenaka was tops amongst locals in the senior girls division, posting a time of 20:54 to place 52nd overall.

MEI’s Sebastian Dilorenzo finished 53rd in the junior boys division and was the fastest Abbotsford competitor. The Grade 10 student recorded a time of 14:28.

ACS Grade 11 student Matthew Trent posted the top time for locals in the senior boys division. His time of 17:39 was good for 55th overall.

The ACS Knights junior girls had a strong showing in the team standings, finishing third overall. Meanwhile the ACS senior girls finished 16th, the MEI junior boys placed 28th and the ACS senior boys finished 24th.

Individual division winners included: Fleetwood Park’s Jaiveer Tiwana (senior boys), LV Rogers’ Madelyn Bonikowsky (senior girls), St. Michael’s University School’s Tion McLeish (junior boys) and Riverside’s Ella Madsen (junior girls).

Team division winners were: John Barsby (senior boys), Sentinel Secondary (senior girls), Killarney (junior boys) and West Point Grey Academy (junior girls).

For complete results from the event, visit bcxc.ca/r.html.

Video by: Joshua Watkins/Black Press

Slideshow by: John Morrow/Abbotsford News