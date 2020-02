Ashyana Kumar from W.J. Mouat and Jayden Burga from Yale Secondary won big on Saturday.

Saturday night’s UFV Cascades men’s and women’s basketball games also gave a nod to the future, as the annual high school three-point shooting contest returned to the courts during halftime of the games.

The event invited some of the best boys and girls sharpshooters from Abbotsford high schools to strut their stuff inside the Envision Athletic Centre.

Video by: Joshua Watkins/Black Press