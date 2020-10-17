VIDEO: A win for Gottschlich at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park Harvest Welcome

FEI competition resumes for first time since COVID-19 pandemic brought competition to temporary halt

  • Oct. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Jenna Lee Gottschlich turned revelation into results at Thunderbird Show Park’s Harvest Welcome on Froday, Oct. 16, coming away with a milestone victory in the $5,000 Trademark Stables & Friends U25 1.40m at the Langley arena.

The Harvest Welcome is the first FEI competition in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic brought global competition to a temporary halt this spring. The event features more than $180,000 in prize money, including a $20,000 U25 division, and is highlighted by Saturday night’s $37,000 Volvo Canada CSI2* and the $73,000 ATCO Cup CSI2* Sunday afternoon.

The U25 division concludes with the $10,000 U25 1.40m, also on Sunday, with the division’s overall champion receiving a $1,000 bonus.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster rides to another victory at Thunderbird Show Park

Gottschlich and her own Evita P bested a compact and competitive jump-off field of five to claim top honours, masterfully navigating Joey Rycroft’s shortened track, which tested a rider’s decision-making. Their winning time was 36.04 seconds. Kassidy Keith and Havana finished second and Sara Tindale and Candar Mail completed an all-Canadian podium (38.92) as the only other double-clear performers on the day.

“[In yesterday’s $5,000 Canoe Financial U25 1.35m], Evita P went forward, and I found a completely new gear in her canter when going fast. I didn’t know she could go that fast. I’d never gone that fast before,” Gottschlich reflected.

“I was told by my coach [Lisa Carlsen] to leave a stride out in the first line [of the jump-off], and we galloped down [the line] and got it done. That’s where I made up a lot of time. I kept cantering to the third jump, and everything just showed up, and [Evita P] kept trying harder and harder. She digs so deep. She’s my horse of a lifetime, for sure.”

READ ALSO: Langley Equestrian Academy finds a silver lining in online education

When Gottschlich entered the ring for the jump-off, only Keith had managed to put forth a double-clear performance. Stride and strategy produced her ultimate victory. After leaving out a stride down the first line, she elected to bypass an inside turn for a gallop lane and make up additional time later on course.

“In the jump-off, Joey really asked us to do some inside turns. He gave us questions,” she explained. “Will you do the leave-out here and pay for it here, or go for it all? Instead of doing the double-inside turn to the third fence, I decided I would much rather cover the ground and get a big canter [by going around] and do the two inside turns from the oxer to the combination [later on course].”

Gottschlich, who recently began pursuing engineering in her university studies at the University of Alberta, showed no rust in the ring despite having just gotten back in the saddle a week ago after five weeks off to focus on school. She credited her strong riding to an even-stronger partnership with her horse, whom she has grown with over the course of the past five years.

“I got her when she was six, turning seven. We had a rocky start. I was a junior rider, and she was a horse that could jump everything,” Gottschlich recalled. “We have grown together and have absolutely gotten in sync. It’s really awesome.

“Once I get in a rhythm, she relaxes into that gallop and will jump out of anything. She tries harder and jumps even better,” she continued. “When I can get a loose, big gallop with no pressure, she will jump the moon. She’s also my relaxation horse. It’s taken a long time for me to relax into that canter.”

Gottschlich will head into Sunday’s U25 finale as a bonafide contender for the division’s overall championship and leading rider bonus before again turning her focus toward her studies. A regular competitor at Thunderbird Show Park, the 18-year-old expressed her excitement at having an FEI U25 division at the venue.

“tbird is by far my top horse show in Canada,” Gottschlich said. “Every single time I come here, I have the best time of the year.”

$5,000 Trademark Stables & Friends U25 1.40m

Place / Horse / Rider / Nationality / Owner / Faults / Time

1. Evita P / Jenna Lee Gottschlich / CAN / Jenna Lee Gottschlich / 0/0 36.04

2. Havana / Kassidy Keith / CAN / Cheryl Keith / 0/0 37.95

3. Candar Mail / Sara Tindale / CAN / Tindale Farms / 0/0 38.92

4. VIP des Majuros / Carly Stevens / CAN / Grant & Susie Stevens / 0/4 35.98

5. Cohinoor 4 / Mackayla Barta / CAN / Makayla Barta / 0/4 37.04

6. Evita / Emily Ward / GBR / Kent Farrington / 1 72.98

7. Djibab van de Linthorst / Sara Tindale / CAN / Tindale Farms / 1 73.92

8. Lestat OLD / Ashley Arnoldt / CAN / Jennifer Arnoldt / 1 74.03

9. Beneficial / Alicia Gadban-Lewis / CAN / Alicia Gadban-Lewis / 4 68.00

10. Crown Royal / Hayley Mercer / CAN / Hayley Mercer / 4 68.93

Show jumping continues at Thunderbird Show Park through Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Harvest Welcome, which features four days of international competition and over $180,000 in prize money.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
No spectators allowed at Quesnel arenas
Next story
Vernon Vipers top Salmon Arm for first win of Okanagan Cup

Just Posted

Most Read