VIDEO: A tribute to ‘The Boat Race’ by Langley rowing club

The inaugural Bedford Rowing Society boat race in Fort Langley on Saturday was a tribute to — and imitation of — the famous annual Oxford versus Cambridge competition.

“(It’s) our version of the famous race that happens on the Thames in London,” said Paul Sleightholme, director at large of the Bedford Rowing Society.

“We’ll hopefully run it every year.”

The morning fog cast a thick haze over the warm-ups, but lifted enough for the race to take place.

Rowers of all ages and levels of experience took part in the 8.5 kilometre race that ran counter-clockwise around McMillan and Brae islands.

“Oxford” beat the “Cambridge” boat by half a boat length (the identity of the boats was randomly assigned).

The idea of re-creating the legendary competition came about when members of the club realized how ideal Bedford channel was for such a race.

“We’ve got such great water here and we’ve an actual island so its a natural course,” said Sleightholme.

Township Councillor Charlie Fox was the starter.

Following the event, the society hosted a pancake breakfast for the rowers courtesy of Fort Langley Lion’s Club who supplied the griddle, Lelam’s for coffee and Lee’s Market for pancakes and sausages.

The Oxford versus Cambridge competition is often referred to simply as the “Boat Races.”

It is an annual competition between arch-rivals, the Oxford University Boat Club and the Cambridge University Boat Club.

It is also referred to as the University Boat Race and the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race.

The first race was held in 1829 and it has been held every year since 1856, with the exception of the First and Second World Wars.

The first women’s event was in 1927

The Langley course is longer than the original, which runs 6.8 km along the Thames in West London, from Putney to Mortlake.

Members of both teams are traditionally known as blues with Cambridge wearing light blue and Oxford a darker shade.

As of 2018, Cambridge has won the men’s race 83 times and Oxford 80 times, with one dead heat.

Over 250,000 people watch the race from the banks of the river each year and another 15 million watch it on television.

