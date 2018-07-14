VIDEO: 2018 BC Water Ski Provincials Chimney Lake

So far the weather is co-operating for the water ski provincials taking place July 14 and 15

Williams Lake’s own Conley Pinette performs a demo Saturday during the 2018 BC Water Ski Provincials underway at Chimney Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos

Under blue skies and varying winds the 2018 BC Water Ski Provincials are underway outside of Williams Lake.

Hosted at the Chimney Lake property of Parnell and Leigh Pinette, the event has attracted 44 competitors from all over B.C.

The Pinettes’ eldest son Conley achieved a new personal best Saturday morning in the slalom event.

“It wasn’t the best weather either,” Conley said, referring to the wind that had picked up during his run. “It’s a six-buoy course and every time you get through it they shorten the rope.”

The rope is 75 feet long and Conley got to 38 feet off it.

“The shorter it goes, the harder the angle is to get out to the balls, and timing and everything.”

Last year the Pinettes were scheduled to host the provincials, but they were cancelled due to the wildfires.

Parnell, and his son, Lucas, are also competing this weekend.

Read more: Water skiing brothers compete and train despite wildfires

Cory Bate, president of Water Ski and Wakeboard BC said competitors have come from all over B.C., including Joel Poland who is originally from England.

“Joel is the junior world overall champion,” Bate said.

In Saturday’s slalom, Joel achieved 2 buoys with a 39.5-foot or 10.75 metre line, Bate said, adding both Conley and Joel were going 58 kilometres an hour during the slalom event.

Bate said the the first round of slalom, trick and jumps take place Saturday.

“Tomorrow is the money jump and we will run second rounds of all the other events. The top 10 jumpers of today will compete tomorrow in teams of two to try and take home some prizes,” Bate said. “They usually really lay it on the line so it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

The Money Jump will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Bate said Chimney Lake is one of the top sites for water ski competitions in B.C.

“Especially when it gets flat out there, there’s not much that compares to it.”

Chimney Lake is 27 kilometres southeast of Williams Lake from the Dog Creek Road turnoff at Highway 20. There is a food vending truck on site and parking along the side of the road.

Everyone is welcome.

Read More: Chimney Lake to play host to 2018 BC Water Ski Provincial Championships July 14-15

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter