Victoria Wolves are in the midst of their best season ever

The Senior B Victoria Wolves are having their best season in the organization’s history.

The Wolves finished the regular season fourth in the standings with a 10-7-1 record.

Jim Dow, head coach of the Victoria Wolves, has really enjoyed his past two seasons at the helm coaching with his son Adam and other assistant coach Brett Savory.

“I knew a lot of them when they were kids playing,” he said. “To see them as adults, they play for the passion for the game.”

Last year the team finished 8-6, in what Dow said is a “tight league” with just one game separating most teams.

Dow said one third of the Wolves’ team has played Senior A lacrosse, and one third has played a high level of Junior B lacrosse.

Wolves’ goalie, and former Senior A Maple Ridge goalie, Brandon Mulligan, moved to the Island to continue his career in accounting, and Dow thinks he’s the best goalie in the league. Mulligan is currently tied for second with Senior B Timbermen goalie Pete Dubenski (former Senior A Timbermen) holding a .843 save percentage. Former NLL and Shamrocks goalie, Nick Patterson (also with the Timbermen) is on top with a .845 save percentage.

Dow said some of the Wolves’ younger players have polished their skills. Derek Jackson has developed into a solid player and his understanding of the game gets better each year, and Dow added defender Josh Nelson’s team play and personal game has improved too.

The Wolves lost their starting lineup to injury this season, but Dow gives general manager, Chris Jackson, credit for recruiting top talent at the roster deadline to add more manpower. Victoria added Connor Leies, Andrew McMillan, Nick Preston, Liam Kelly, and Cody Cook.

Dow said even with all the shuffle, the group is tight-knit as many of the players have grown up playing together, and because of the talent pool for lacrosse on the Island, he thinks the Wolves’ team will continue to flourish. Nanaimo is hosting the national championships this year, and will receive an automatic berth for the tournament, leaving one other berth from the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association up for grabs.

As the Wolves look to move into position for a spot at nationals, Wolves captain, and former Shamrock, Graeme Ross, will be relied on in his third year as captain “he does a good job of leading all the other guys,” Dow said.

The Wolves play Langley, who finished fifth, in the first round of playoffs.

