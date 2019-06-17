Victoria Shamrocks win proves costly

The loss of Rhys Duch didn’t affect the outcome of Sunday nights game against the league-leading Maple Ridge Burrands with the Shamrocks taking the win 9-6 at The Q Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Shamrocks announced Rhys Duch suffered a season-ending injury in Friday night’s win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies 15-10.

Shamrocks general manager Chris Welch said in a press release that nothing more would be released about Duch’s injury out of respect for his privacy, adding that the team is heartbroken for him.

“[We’re] more determined than ever to fight through this adversity,” said Welch.

Jesse King lead the way in Friday night’s game, putting up four goals and five assists in the win. The addition of King and defensive stalwart Steve Priolo to the Shamrocks lineup has given the team some much-needed momentum, as Victoria has won three of their last four games.

The loss of Duch didn’t affect the outcome of Sunday night’s game against the league-leading Maple Ridge Burrards, with the Shamrocks taking the win 9-6 at The Q Centre.

The Burrards lead the league in almost every major team category including wins, goals for, goals against, penalty minutes and penalty kill percentage.

The Shamrocks will be taking on the Coquitlam Adanacs on Friday, June 21 at The Q Centre. For tickets to the game visit victoriashamrocks.com.

