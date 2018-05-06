Victoria Seal just keeps on winning

Victoria Seal gets her arm raised during the 53 kg final match. (Evan Seal photo)

Mission’s Victoria Seal continued an excellent 2018 wrestling season in Edmonton.

The Mission Secondary School student and Coast Wrestling product competed at the U17 and U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships in the Alberta capital from April 13 to 15 and dominated her division.

Seal, competing in the U19 53 kilograms division, opened with a 10-0 win over Alexandra Quinlan and then defeated Jolie Brisco 14-2 to advance to the semifinals.

She then took down Hannah Tuplin from Cowichan Valley 16-8 and defeated Edmonton’s Lily Reddon in the final to capture the crown.

Seal continued on the final day of the event by winning the United World Wrestling (UWW) Women’s Trials in the same division.

She beat Samantha Adams (7-0), Reddon (10-2) and was awarded the win over Brisco, who couldn’t compete due to injury, to also win that title.

Seal was also awarded National Cadet Female Wrestler of the Year at the event.

Seal next heads to the Pan-American Wrestling Championships, which kicked off in Peru yesterday (Thursday) and run until Sunday. Depending on her showing this weekend, she also may head to the UWW World Championships, which run in Croatia later this month.