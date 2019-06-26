Victoria Royals release 2019-20 schedule

Victoria Royals defenceman Scott Walford grabs the puck during game six of WHL playoff action against the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (Spencer Pickles for Black Press Media)

The Victoria Royals released its 2019-20 season schedule Wednesday.

Victoria opens the upcoming season on the road Sept. 21 against the Everett Silvertips. Their first home game lands the next weekend, on Friday, Sept. 27, versus the Prince George Cougars.

The team’s longest road trip will span six games from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1, when the Royals take on the Brandon Wheat Kings, the Winnipeg ICE, the Saskatoon Blades, the Prince Albert Raiders, the Regina Pats and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

A five-game homestand from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, when they’ll face off twice each against the Kamloops Blazers and Kelowna Rockets, and once against the Medicine Hat Tigers, will mark the longest home stretch of the season for Victoria.

Season tickets are now on sale.

