Victoria Royals face tough loss to Everett in season opener

The Victoria Royals will have to shake off a 6-0 loss from the first game of the 2019-20 Western Hockey League season.

The Royals were defeated by the Everett Silvertips Saturday night at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA, and now hold a 5–4–0–0 record for season openers.

Forwards Keanu Derungs and Riley Gannon, as well as defenceman Nolan Bentham made their WHL debuts Saturday night. Saturday was also a big night for a number of first-time Royals, including forwards Gary Haden, River Fahey and Graeme Bryks and defencemen Will Warm, Jacob Herauf and Nolan Jones.

The Silvertips made 32 shots at the net, with four stopped by goaltender Brock Gould and 22 saved by the the Royals new goaltender, Shane Farkas. Six shots slipped past Farkas to bring the Silvertips to their 6-0 win.

Victoria’s home opener is set for Friday, Sept. 27 against the Prince George Cougars, with the puck set to drop at 7:05 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

A five-game homestand from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, when they’ll face off twice each against the Kamloops Blazers and Kelowna Rockets, and once against the Medicine Hat Tigers, will mark the longest home stretch of the season for Victoria.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at selectyourtickets.com, or by calling 250-220-7777.

