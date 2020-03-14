Victoria peewee hockey team makes Parksville trip despite tournament cancellation

The Victoria Admirals peewee hockey squad could have stayed home, knowing the tournament they were prepping to play in Parksville was already cancelled.

But they didn’t.

They still made an up-Island trip and did some team bonding.

“It’s our last tournament of the season and they were disappointed to find out it was cancelled,” said Craig Chambers, one of the parents. “We just came anyway and made the most out of a bad situation. And they’re having a blast.”

Due to concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Hockey Canada cancelled all its sanctioned hockey events that included minor hockey tournaments on the Island. The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League and BC Hockey League also shut down all activities, including the North Division playoff final between the Oceanside Generals and Campbell River Storm.

The Admirals, who arrived Friday night, were out at the Parksville Community Park lacrosse box Saturday morning, enjoying a game of street hockey under the bright rays of the sun.

“We wanted to rent the ice but it’s such beautiful day today that we decide to just go outdoors and play,” said Moira Chambers.

The Admirals have also given a boost to local businesses. The team is staying at the Beach Club and some of the players and their parents will be staying until Monday.

The Admirals have also lined up a variety of activities during their stay here, included a mini-golf outing at Riptide Lagoon Adventure Golf and a wrap-up dinner at Boston Pizza.

“We’re making lemonade,” Moira said.

