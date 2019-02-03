Victoria Grizzlies skate in support of Help Fill A Dream

Rick Stiebel

News staff

When the Victoria Grizzlies face Wenatchee Wild, on Feb. 9, they look to score a win on the ice and help children facing the challenges of a life-threatening illness.

The Grizzlies join forces with presenting sponsor UNIFOR to raise funds for Help Fill A Dream, an initiative that UNIFOR and BC Transit have been involved with supporting since 1986 when Victoria transit driver Rick Thomas met a passenger, a seven-year-old girl, dealing with a terminal illness. All she wanted was a chance to visit her grandmother in Nova Scotia, and Thomas decided to make that happen. His efforts to raise funds and make the girl’s dream a reality sparked something that evolved into much more. Help Fill A Dream was formed within the year to support families on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands facing similar situations.

The evening of hockey and entertainment gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with a tailgate barbecue hosted by the Camosun College Students Society in The Q Centre’s parking lot. Doors open at 6, with a special ceremony at 7 to start the game. The UNIFOR Deckers will take part in a pizza shootout between periods against a Dream Team of past Help Fill A Dream recipients.

A member of the Grizzlies has a younger brother who had his dream fulfilled through the charity, which reinforced the team’s commitment to the cause. The Grizzlies have also taken part in the Taking It To The Streets road hockey fundraiser for the past two years as part of the organization’s focus on giving back to the community. The team will sign and auction off their specially-designed jerseys after the game. There’s a silent auction as well, 50-50 draws, a chuck-a-puck and BC Transit’s bounce-a-bus. Superheroes of Victoria will be on hand and Four Frames Photobooth for those interested in capturing the evening’s fun on film.

Advanced tickets are available for $11 instead of the regular price of $15, with $5 from advance purchases going directly to Help Fill A Dream. Check out helpfilladream.com/grizzlies-night for tickets and more information.

