Victoria Eagles players heading to junior national baseball camp in Ontario

Saanich high schoolers to join 38 other top prospects from across Canada

Oliver Mabee (left) and Tyrus Hall will soon head to Ontario for the Junior National Team camp taking place in mid-August. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The Victoria Eagles Baseball Club is excited to send two of their players, Tyrus Hall and Oliver Mabee, to the Junior National Team camp taking place this August in Ajax, Ont.

The Grade 11 Saanich residents are joining 38 of the top prospects from across Canada at the competitive tryout camp.

“We’re dedicated to providing opportunities for young baseball players to work on and improve their fundamental baseball skills during the years that they’re in our program, so they’re prepared to compete at the next level,” said Eagles club president Martin Winstanley.

The tryouts will take place from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2, when 25 players will be selected to play a series of exhibition games against Chinese Taipei, beginning on Sept. 3.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Saanich’s Emma Entzminger returns home from Olympics with bronze

When the games are done, the roster will be pared down to 20 players who will travel to Pirate City in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida to compete in the World Junior Championship, Sept. 10 to 19.

“I’m super excited, it’s a start for my baseball career and it’s leading me down the right path for exposure,” said Hall.

Mabee said he is excited to be heading to the tryout camp with Hall, since they have been playing baseball together for much of their lives, both against each other and on the same teams.

“This camp is an incredible showcase for Canadian players and they will come before many college scouts and professional scouts, so it’s a huge opportunity for these young men,” said Winstanley.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com

Saanich News