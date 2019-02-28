B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay attempts a pass during first half CFL action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

  • Feb. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Travis Lulay is calling it a career.

The veteran quarterback announced his retirement Thursday. Lulay spent his entire 10-year CFL career with the B.C. Lions.

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011, the same season he was named the CFL’s most outstanding player. He stands third in club history in passing yards (21,252).

He compiled a 48-33 record as a starter, completing 63.5 per cent of his passes with 127 TD strikes. He also ran for 2,148 yards and 23 touchdowns.

READ MORE: ‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The former Montana State star registered either a .500 or winning record against every other team in the CFL despite suffering a host of injuries over his pro career.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Buccaneers beat Wolves in overtime to start playoffs
Next story
Kelowna Chiefs’ hot streak continues with win in first playoff game

Just Posted

Most Read