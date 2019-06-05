Veteran foursome wins scramble at Alberni Golf Club

Another Twin Travel Scramble is in the books for the Alberni Golf Club

Cathy Ferster of Twin Travel and Cruises presents a trophy to winners of the Twin Travel Scramble Kevin Carlton, left, Darren VanDyk, Hank Krahn and Glen Trask. SUBMITTED PHOTO

BY GERRY FAGAN

Another Twin Travel Scramble is in the books for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s golf club. Many thanks to Cathy Ferster of Twin Travel and Cruises for her continued support.

The men’s club would like to welcome back Ron Clark, also welcome to new member Blaine Southgate.

First place winning in a chip-off with 63 went to the team of Hank Krahn, Glen Trask, Darren VanDyk and Kevin Carlton. Second place, also with 63, was the foursome of Bruce MacDonald, Damian Dodd, Phil Anker and Vic Carlton.

In third place, recording 65, was the team of Preben Rasmussen, Ron Clark, Ron Barker and Tylo Smith. Fourth spot was captured by Jacques Giovetti, Cal Davies, Jim Rhodes and Wolf Suhr. The final prize was awarded to Ken Fong, Brent Tall, Dave Mann and Al Wright.

The closest to the pins were won by Bob Vandermolen on No. 2, Lloyd Fairley on No. 4, Phil Anker on No. 13 and on No. 17 it was Mark Anderson.

Next Sunday, June 9 Port Boat House will be hosting a one day men’s club championship. There will be several gross prizes as well as net prizes. There will be an added bonus for the overall winner. It will be something to play for, gentlemen!

Don’t forget the West Coast Amateur is coming up June 15–16. Registration forms are in the pro shop.