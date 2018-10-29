Vernon’s Slattery rink second in Kamloops

Vernon’s Kim Slattery rink, from left, third Kelsi Jones, second Morgayne Eby, skip Kim Slattery and fourth Alyssa Kyllo. (Photo Submitted)

Kim Slattery of Vernon will go into this week’s Kelowna Raymond James 2% Realty and Sunset Ranch Golf Club Cashspiel in prime shape.

Sarah Wark of Chilliwack iced Slattery 6-2 in Sunday’s final of the $10,000 HUB International Crown of Curling in Kamloops.

The veteran Slattery, who skips and throws lead stones, is supported by 20-somethings second Morgayne Eby, third Kelsi Jones, and fourth Alyssa Kyllo. The foursome pocketed $2,500 with Wark earning $4,000.

“The girls played so well all weekend, and we had a great time,” said Slattery, who placed third last year. “The freshly scraped rocks and tricky ice required extra focus. We were very determined and our great teamwork helped us to grind out our wins.”

There were a dozen rinks with four teams qualifying for Sunday’s semifinals out of two pools.

Slattery opened the tournament with a 6-4 loss to Wark, followed by a 5-4 victory over Chiaki Matsumura of Nagano, Japan. Pool play continued Saturday with Slattery bouncing Nicole Backe of Nanaimo 8-3, followed by a 5-2 win over Brette Richards of Kelowna. A heartbreaking extra-end 9-8 loss to Lindsay Hudyma of Vancouver on Saturday night had the potential to land Slattery in a tiebreaker for qualification.

Fortunately, a 3-2 record secured Slattery second place in their pool and a spot in the semifinals where Slattery defeated Richards 7-4 to punch their ticket to the final. Wark toppled Corryn Brown of Kamloops 7-4 in the other semi. Wark lost just once, falling 8-7 to Backe in preliminary play.

Slattery begins play in Kelowna Friday. The draw has not been finalized.

Meanwhile, Vernon’s Mark Longworth, who coaches the Slattery team, and Jim Cotter (Vernon) both made $1,000 in the men’s side of the Crown of Curling.

Cotter lost 5-4 to eventual champion and reigning provincial king Sean Geall of Kelowna, while Longworth fell 4-2 to Yuta Matsumura of Japan in Sunday quarterfinal action.

Geall brushed off Josh Barry of Vancouver 8-5 in Sunday’s final, collecting $5,000. Barry took home $3,000.

Geall upended Shingo Usui of Japan 5-3, while Barry edged Matsumura 7-6 in the semifinals.

“We didn’t play that well; we just came out flat,” said Cotter, of his quarterfinal loss. “We made lots of mistakes. It was definitely our worst of the year, but that’s curling.”

Cotter, backed by Steven Laycock, Ty Griffith and Rick Sawatsky, is entered in the Kelowna Cashspiel. Cotter went 3-0 in the round-robin, including a 7-5 extra-end win over Longworth.

“That was a good game; we always seem to play well against Jimmy,” said Longworth, supported by his son, Michael, Rob Norbert and John Slattery.

Longworth went 3-2 in preliminary action. He gave up three in the second end to Matsumura in the semis.

“He (Matsumura) made a couple of good shots later and it was tough to come back,” said Longworth. “We’re getting better. We were 1-2 in Abbotsford and 1-2 in Vernon.”

Longworth will skip the Kelowna cashspiel and try and pick up World Curling Tour ranking points in the Ashley Home Store Classic, Nov, 23-26. in Penticton featuring several big Canadian names.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Powell of Vernon won the 69th Silver Star Ladies Bonspiel at the Vernon Curling Club.

There was a field of 23 teams, five less than last year.

Powell pocketed $280 by icing Breanne McLean of Vernon in Sunday’s final. McLean earned $240.

A Event – Sponsored by Kemp Harvey Laidman-Betts Inc

Winner: Skip: Powell. Third: Falon Chrétien. Second: Jill Morrison. Lead: Clare Schmidt.

Runner-Up: Skip: McLean. Third: Robbi Kuhn. Second: Krista Cato. Lead: Elli Paulin.

B Event – Sponsored by Vernon Veterinary Clinic

Winner: Skip: Janice TeBulte (Trail). Third: Rose Beauchamp. Second: Myrna Reichmuth. Lead: Linda Geiger (won $240).

Runner-Up: Skip: Grace Hinman (Vernon). Third: Debbie Heale. Second: Sandra Lorimer. Lead: Pat Boivin.

C Event – Sponsored by Redhead Real Estate

Skip: Mel Danbrook (Vernon). Third: Heather Kyllo. Second: Jennifer Armstrong. Lead: Candace Dickenson (won $240.)

Runner-Up: Skip: Karen Anderson (Kelowna). Third: Karen Anderson. Second: Leanne Telford. Lead: Wendy Cseke, Janice Page (won $150).

D Event – Sponsored by The Rise

Skip: Susan Hamilton (Vernon). Third: Val McDougall. Second: Chelan Cotter. Lead: Mary Dyck (won $150).

Runner-Up: Skip: Gail Powls (Vernon). Third: Gail Scott. Second: Carol McAllister. Lead: Rose Scott (won $150).

