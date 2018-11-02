Vernon’s Slattery 2-0 in Kelowna

Morgayne Eby, left, and Kelsi Jones follow a rock thrown by Vernon skip Kim Slattery in the Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic Friday at the Vernon Curling and Athletic Club. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon’s Kim Slattery is on a roll in the Kelowna Raymond James 2% Realty and Sunset Ranch Golf Club Double Cashspiel.

Slattery, who pocketed $2,500 as runner-up to Sarah Wark of Chilliwack in the $10,000 HUB International Crown of Curling in Kamloops last weekend, is 2-0 in Kelowna.

Slattery stopped Karla Thompson of Kamloops/Vancouver 7-0 in today’s third draw, counting a deuce in the third end and four in the fourth.

RELATED: Vernon’s Slattery rink second in Kamloops

RELATED: Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

The veteran Slattery, who skips and throws lead stones, opened the 10-team cashspiel by icing Megan McGillvary of Vernon 8-2 Friday morning.

Slattery, who is supported by 20-somethings second Morgayne Eby, third Kelsi Jones, and fourth Alyssa Kyllo, faces Eunbi Kim of Japan in the fourth draw Saturday morning.

Wark, who earned $4,000 in Kamloops, stayed even with Slattery by shading Sandra Jenkins of Salmon Arm 7-6 and clipping Lindsay Hudeyma of Vancouver 6-5.

Diane Gushaluk of New Westminster blanked Brett Richards of Kelowna 9-0, while Richards bounced Hudeyma 9-5.

Corryn Brown of Kamloops grounded McGillvary 6-3 in other Draw 3 play, while Thompson downed Kim 6-4 in the morning draw.

On the men’s side, Vernon’s Jim Cotter lost 4-3 to Adam Cseke of Penticton in the opening draw today at noon.

Cseke scored three in the sixth end to surprise the seven-time Brier competitor, who is supported by Steve Laycock, Ty Griffith and Rick Sawatsky.

Erik Colwell, a Vernon product curling out of Kelowna, bowed 4-2 to Tyler Tardi of Langley after opening with a 9-8 win over Tyler Klymchuk of Kamloops.

In other noon games, Daniel Wenzek of Langley stopped Chris Medford of Cranbrook 7-6 and Sean Geall of Kelowna upended Shingo Usui of Japan 5-2.

Medford brushed off Deane Horning of Castlegar 9-3, while Cseke defeated Grant Dezura of Maple Ridge 8-2 in other morning action.

@VernonNewssports@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.