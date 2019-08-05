Vernon’s Pospisil in second all-Canadian battle with Montreal teen

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil gets another crack at Canadian teen tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The two tennis stars face off in the opening round of the Rogers Cup Tuesday in Auger-Aliassime’s hometown of Montreal.
Auger-Aliassime beat Pospisil in four sets (5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3) in the opening round of Wimbledon a few weeks ago, Pospisils’ first match in eighth months following back surgery. Auger-Aliassime beat Pospisil 6-2, 7-6 in Indian Wells, Cal. in March 2018 in their only other meeting.
Pospisil is competing at the Rogers Cup for the sixth time. He made it to an all-Canadian semifinal in 2013, losing to Milos Raonic, who will face American Taylor Fritz in his opening round match in Montreal.
There are six Canadians in the main draw at the Rogers Cup.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.com