Vernon’s Pope a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

  • Jun. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Kenny Pope, competing on behalf of Unity MMA in Vernon, won his fight on June 1 in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA.

“He won in the first round by rear naked choke in under 2 minutes,” said Unity MMA founder Raja Kler.

