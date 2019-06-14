Vernon’s Pope a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

Kenny Pope (right), competing on behalf of Unity MMA in Vernon, won his fight on June 1 in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA. "He won in the first round by rear naked choke in under 2 minutes," said Unity MMA founder Raja Kler. (Submitted photo)

Kenny Pope, competing on behalf of Unity MMA in Vernon, won his fight on June 1 in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA.

“He won in the first round by rear naked choke in under 2 minutes,” said Unity MMA founder Raja Kler.

@VernonNewssports@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.